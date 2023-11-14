Firefighters battle blaze in Himatangi, Manawatū

A 50m by 20m vegetation fire broke out along Rangiotu Rd on Tuesday afternoon. (File photo)

Firefighters have contained a 50m by 20m vegetation fire in Himatangi on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the blaze on Rangiotu Rd at 12.37pm, shift manager Karen McDonald said.

Crews from Foxton and Foxton Beach, along with rural crews from Palmerston North and Himatangi Beach are in attendance.

Firefighters had contained the blaze by 1.20pm and were dampening down the site, and making sure there were no hotspots left, McDonald said.

By 1.55pm, crews were starting to leave the site.