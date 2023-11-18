The future of Foxton: Ō2NL's promise to drive more traffic through town

Foxton will be the first stop for many motorists using the new highway.

A small North Island town is bracing for growth as a new highway, designed to be safer and more resilient than the last, promises to drive people to the area.

The Ōtaki to north of Levin highway project, known as Ō2NL, is scheduled to be completed by 2029. It has been designed to loop traffic around Levin and back onto the highway south of Foxton.

The Horowhenua District’s mayor says it will spur economic growth while linking vital transport routes and supporting what is already a desirable town.

The infrastructure project is yet to receive the green light from the incoming National-led coalition government.

In May, Labour’s transport minister, Michael Wood, said the road was part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme and the government was determined to see it through.

He said $1.5 billion of funding had been committed to the business case, which included a four-lane highway and cycleway.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Foxton has some of the oldest buildings in the district.

Construction was to begin in 2025 and many properties had already been bought along its proposed route during the acquisition period.

The importance of the new road was reinforced by the fact the existing network was one of the worst in the area.

In the five years to 2017, there were 49 deaths or serious injuries.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden​ said it was an exciting time for the area as it experienced “strong growth”.

He said people were drawn to the region for its “natural beauty”, and it appealed to families and individuals.

“Once the Ōtaki to north of Levin highway has been completed, Foxton will be the first town on State Highway 1 for people driving north from Wellington or the last stop before getting to Wellington when travelling south.

“This combined with the growing population will continue to help make Foxton a very desirable location to establish businesses that support the local community and visitors.”

Council predictions estimated more than 130,548 people would call the region home by 2040, with about 500 additional dwellings needed in Foxton alone.

New businesses were popping up, such as the opening of clothing label Salt & Honey​.​

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Foxton is getting a Robert Harris.

A new Robert Harris coffee shop is also under construction. Owners Karyn Parker and Veronique Read, a mother and daughter duo who had lived in the town for more than 20 years, said they knew the highway would be an amazing location, especially with the changes to come.

“We are very excited and eager to bring more energy to Foxton and bring more people from different regions and cultures into town,” Read said.

“We are hoping to see a lot of summer road-trippers stop in on their way past. We want more people to know how amazing our home town is.”

The pair had worked at the Laughing Fox, which was located further up SH1, but that closed down about 10 years ago.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Attractions such as the De Molen windmill and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, a visitor and community centre, help Foxton’s main street to thrive.

Ever since, they had dreamed of owning their own cafe.

“Working there [at the Laughing Fox] let us get to know our locals so well we would remember their orders and have them ready for when they arrived​. We also saw so much of the community come together there,” Read said.

”We wanted to bring something we loved back to our community as well as finally live out our dream.”

Their shop would be open seven days a week from November 30.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The wide main street and layout is a historical feature of Foxton.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was working on improving SH1 for those coming off the new highway with a number of projects under way.

Along that piece of road, there were 122 crashes between 2018 and 2022. These led to five deaths and 20 serious injuries.

A roundabout at the intersection with Waitārere Beach Rd would be installed, as well as painted wide centrelines, roadside and median barriers, and new turnaround facilities.

Waka Kotahi was also seeking feedback on a proposed variable speed limit of 60kph outside Poroutawhao School as part of its nationwide Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden is optimistic about the benefits the new highway will bring to the entire region. (File photo)

Wanden said community involvement was also crucial when it came to making any decisions about Foxton.

“Now is the time for the Foxton community to work together to make the community the best it can be.

“Our aim is to preserve what is special to each community [and] support projects important to each community, while ensuring we leverage the strength of the entire Horowhenua District.”

What that looked like in the future was still to be decided.

The council is seeking feedback on the town at three planning sessions on Monday at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom at 10.30am, 2pm and 5.30pm. Each session will run for about 90 minutes. To RSVP, email: foxton.futures@horowhenua.govt.nz.