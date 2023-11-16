Two people injured in crash on SH3 near Kai Iwi, Whanganui

The southbound lane of State Highway 3 near Kai Iwi is blocked after a collision. (File photo)

Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle collision that blocked parts of State Highway 3 near Whanganui.

Emergency services responded to the collision, which happened 4km north of Kai Iwi between Bushy Park and Rangitatau East roads, at 9.40am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The collision involved a truck and another vehicle and traffic had been blocked, the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response unit went to the scene. Ambulance crews assessed two patients, one of whom was sent to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two crews to the scene who helped with initial first aid and assisted police, a spokesperson said.

SH3 reopened in both directions at 1pm.