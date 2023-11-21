One man in custody after shooting a gun in Whanganui

A Whanganui man has been taken into custody after alleged firearm discharges were reported to police on Monday night. (File photo)

A 50-year-old man is in custody after police received reports of gunfire from a residential property on Iwiroa Terrace in Whanganui.

Police were assisted by the armed offenders squad late on Monday night after they received reports of the incident about 10.40pm.

Once officers arrived at the scene, cordons were set up around the address and, due to a potential gas leak, neighbouring properties were also evacuated as a precaution, a police spokesperson said.

With the help of the police negotiation team, the man was taken into custody and charges were being considered.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured.”

A scene guard remained in place around the property and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.