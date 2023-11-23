Palmerston North Marist youth futsal tournament flourishes

Hundreds of children took part in the Palmerston North Marist youth futsal tournament at the Arena last weekend.

The tournament, held last weekend, has grown from 300 players to more than 500 players and 46 teams this year, across eight age divisions, including the addition of under-17 age groups for girls and boys, showing the growing popularity of the tournament and the sport.

Teams from across the North Island competed for top spots, including Samba Futsal Academy, Hawke’s Bay Futsal , Titans Futsal (Hamilton) and Lakes FC (Rotorua).

Between 1500 to 2000 people came to the region for the fast-paced, high-calibre futsal on display.

Palmerston North Marist futsal academy had 12 teams entered, with strong performances across the age divisions.

They hade under-9 and under-11 teams win their divisions and one of the under-13 teams lost a nail-biting final against an experienced Samba team.

Futsal is an indoor form of football, with teams of five playing on a small court with a smaller ball.