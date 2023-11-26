One person dies in single-vehicle crash near Dannevirke

A person has died in a crash near the intersection of Kearney Rd and Top Grass Rd. (File photo)

A person is dead after the car they were in crashed in the Tararua District.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near the intersection of Kearney Rd and Top Grass Rd between Woodville and Dannevirke about 5.50am on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said that while the crash was reported to police at 5.50am, it may have occurred overnight on Saturday.

“The serious crash unit is in attendance and the road will be closed while a scene examination is carried out.”

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the crash with two trucks from Dannevirke, a spokesperson said.