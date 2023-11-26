Packed grandstand at Palmerston North speedway treated to top racing, fireworks

Drivers Paul Gaskin (6w), Kyle Rowe (79p) and Jared Davis (31p) in action at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway on Saturday.

The enormous crowd that turned up to the speedway in Palmerston North on Saturday night saw not only an impressive fireworks display, but also brilliant racing on the track.

More than 8000 people were at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway for the event, which was three weeks late after consecutive rain-outs.

Many were families who had turned up earlier in the month for the event scheduled for Guy Fawkes weekend, only to be faced with a late rain-out.

On Saturday, the Kairanga Lions Club​ put on a fireworks display that received a standing ovation at the end.

The action on the track was outstanding, and the fans in the packed grandstand had an extra treat with three spectacular rollovers.

In the first, stockcar driver Graeme Munn got caught in the wrong place, which left him hanging off the fence. Whanganui’s Rahiri Connor then fired Caleb Scott onto his roof.

Both rollovers smashed fence posts, allowing the track crew to show off their slick work at putting new ones in within a couple of minutes.

National champion Asher Rees was the star of the night, winning the shoot-out over his brother Ethan Rees. In battling each other, the pair bounced over the holes that had appeared on the new track as the night went on.

Zane Dykstra did well to finish close behind in third place. Brett Hyslop tried his hardest to halt Asher Rees but came out on the receiving end late in the race.

Ivan Smeaton/Supplied Sparks fly: Asher Rees (1nz), Josh Prentice (2nz), Ethan Rees (3nz) and Brett Hyslop (9p) on Saturday.

Peter Rees won the Manawatū Masters title by two points from Hyslop. Rees took the title despite being in the middle of a four-car pileup on the opening lap of the third heat that damaged his car’s left front suspension.

In a show of his class, Rees still managed to take his car from last to 11th with enough points to head off Hyslop, who showed promising form for the season ahead.

Along with Rees, Mt Maunganui’s Kerry Remnant and Auckland’s Bryce Marx had wins.

The oldest driver in the field, Clive Elliot, drove well for a placing, and Wayne Hemi, Wayne Moss, Wayne Slater and Ross Ashby picked up placings in the three heats. Behind the wheel of his Tank, Ashby finished third overall.

The under-40 class was a benefit for the country’s top three drivers, with Ethan Rees taking the title from Josh Prentice, and Asher Rees coming third. Palmerston North Panthers driver William Humphries was close behind in fourth place, followed by Zac Harris and Jordan Dare.

Ivan Smeaton/Supplied Graeme Barr (32p) trails Peter Rees (10g) on the track.

The Palmerston North Pumas won two entertaining teams’ races, 175-20 and 150-45, against the Wellington Young Guns. Both teams trialled newcomers to teams racing.

Experienced teams racer Hamish McLeod won the first race, with team-mate Jared Davis in second place. The second teams race was won by Lucas Hey, with Raetea Robinson second.

In a big field of more than 20 minisprints, Nathan Jefferies and national champion Elliot Heron shared the overall points for the night. Heron took the feature, which only ran for two laps, ahead of Jefferies. Stratford’s Cody Ogle won the first heat, with Jefferies and Heron taking the other two.

In a field of more than 40 stockcars, William Humphries and Liam Whelan won races – but it was the return of Luke Miers that sparked a lot of interest. He was right on the pace with third- and fifth-place finishes.

Quin Clark continued his dominance of the adult ministock class with a win and a third-place finish. Caleb Keane won the other race, with placings going to Charlie O’Hara and Kobe Day.