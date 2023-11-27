Palmerston North secures Central region teams title

Juliet McKinlay, second from right, played a key role in helping Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club win the Central regions teams competition. (File photo)

Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club claimed the overall title at the Central regions teams competition, despite finishing fourth in the final round.

The last round was in Masterton on Saturday, with the title holders Hastings winning the round with 227 points.

Host club Wairarapa was second with 191 points,Wellington third on 174 and Palmerston North fourth with 164 points, which was enough for Palmerston North to overtake Taranaki and be declared the series winner.

At the end of the competition, Palmerston North had 625 points, Taranaki 611 and Whanganui third on 558.

This year’s competition proved the most challenging, with injury or unavailability of senior athletes severely limiting the team, and it was the younger athletes who stood up and represented the club with success, most in the 13-15 year age bracket.

Palmerston North is thankful for the loyalty shown to the club by Juliet McKinlay, a boarder at Whanganui Collegiate School, who elected to remain a member of the Palmerston North club instead ofrepresenting Whanganui.

McKinlay was one of the highest point scoring athletes in each of the three meetings and her points were a contributing factor to Palmerston North’s win.

On Saturday McKinlay won the 80m hurdles in 12.67s, the long jump with a 5.20m best and was second in her heat in the 300m hurdles.

She was supported by Athena Fovakis, who was second in the 80m hurdles, won the second heat of the 100m and was fifth in the A grade heat of the 200m .

Olivia McDowell, 13, won the 1500m and was third in the 80m hurdle.

Cadee Hampson was third in heat two of the 100m and won heat two of the 200m.

Sophie Crofsky was fourth in the 80m hurdles and fifth in the 2km steeples.

Our high jumpers again scored well, with Amber Trow second on countback after clearing 1.67m.

Her sister Tayler was third with a 1.57m clearance and Via Norris-Spring was fourth with a 1.52m clearance.

Both Tayler and Via competed in the long jump, with Tayler second with a 5.02m best and Via sixth with a best of 4.50m.

Tayler also ran the 300m hurdles, finishing fourth in her heat.

Gabrielle Wildbore was second in the 3km walk.

It was good to see athletes from Palmerston North Boys’ High School getting some competition before the national championships.

James Savage was eighth in the A grade 100m in 11.53s, Cayden Parday was second in heat two in 12s, with Adam Smith eighth in the same race in 12.31s.

Soren Kururangi was second in heat four in 12.40s, with Reuban Rose fourth in heat three in 13.04s.

In the 200m, Savage was third in heat two in 24.93s, with Kururangi fourth in 25.07s. Smith was second in heat three in 24.89s.

Kururangi leapt 5.27m for seventh in the long jump and Rose had a best of 11.18m for third in the triple jump.

Freyberg’s Justin Cunningham was under two minutes in the 800m, finishing fourth in 1m 59.39s, backing up after his 4m 10.23s third placing in the 1500m.

Jarvis Shaw ran the 3000m, finishing eighth in 10m 7.20s, with Nelson Doolan third in the 5000m, a race won by Andre Le Pine-Day.

Aden Porritt was third in the 400m in 54.64s, with Evans Carniham Onyango fourth in 55.57s.

Both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays were Palmerston North victories.

The focus changes this weekend to the older athletes, with the North Island masters championships at the Manawatū Community Athletics Track.

Included in the entries is Whanganui’s Sally Gibb, who has recently been setting world records.

Among the locals expected to do well are Brayden Grant and Ryan Smith in the 35-39 grade, James Conwell and Andrew Matsuoka Webber in the 40-44 grade, Hayden Robinson in the 45-49 grade, Vern Collette in the 50-54 group and Laurie Malcolmson in the 70-74 age bracket.

In the women’s listings, we have Ellen Schaef in the 30-34 grade, Vanessa Hodge and Gabrielle Wildbore in the 45-49 group and Dale McMillan in the 55-59 group.

Most of these athletes compete against our younger athletes on club night.