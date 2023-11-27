New side Linton Zephyrs can't match Levin United

The Linton Zephyrs went down 28-4 to Levin United in their first match last Wednesday. (File photo)

The newly formed Linton Zephyrs women’s team had a tough introduction to the premier club softball competition.

The new team worked hard, but could not match a strong Levin United team and lost 28-4 at Colquhoun Park last Wednesday night.

Only two premier women’s games were played due to defaults, but it was a round of high scores in the top men’s and women’s grades.

In Saturday’s round of games, played in cold blustery conditions, Dodgers had a big 30-0 win over Huia Tigers and Takaro beat Cowgirls 23-12.

Matua Ma defaulted to Kingswood Anahera.

In the men’s competition, a depleted Linton Sentinels team had no answer against Huia Chiefs, with Huia winning 16-2.

Huia’s Gareth Greenfield had a perfect three hits from three turns at bat.

Sentinels’ Grant Edwardson had two safe hits from two turns at bat.

Thursday night’s game between Dodgers and Blue Sox did not go ahead as Blue Sox could not field a team as they had players out with Covid-19.

Results:

Men’s reserves: Levin United 11 Huia Braves 3, Dodgers 18 Kingswood Demons 5, Huia Warriors v Matua Ma deferred, Blue Sox 11 Linton Mustangs 1.

Men’s seniors: Huia Toa 22 Blue Sox 10, Bramac Bombers 12 Linton BBs 7, Takaro 12 Cowboys 11, Hato Pāora bye.