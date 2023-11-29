Two people charged after police operation targets boy racers in Palmerston North

Evidence of antisocial driving is clear to see in this bird’s eye view of Makomako Rd, an industrial area in Palmerston North that was the focus of a crackdown by police in June. (File photo)

In a recent operation run by the Central District highway patrol, police officers identified 17 vehicles that had undergone sustained loss of traction, resulting in 15 cars being impounded.

The operation, dubbed Operation Spider, in June was focused on “antisocial driving behaviour” in the industrial area of MakoMako Rd in Palmerston North, Manawatū area commander Ross Grantham said.

The owners of the vehicles impounded were served notices which informed them to advise police on who was driving the car the night they were impounded.

“Police were relatively pleased with the response, except for two people who failed to comply.”

The two people were charged with failing to provide information about the driver of their vehicles and have since appeared in Palmerston North District Court.

One person has pleaded guilty and is yet to be sentenced, while the other person has pleaded not guilty to three charges and was convicted.

Supplied The problem is not new, with this CCTV image taken from Makomako Rd last year.

They were fined $500, including court costs, and were ordered to pay Palmerston North City Council $1000 in “reparation” for road repairs.

Since June 2022, the council have spent over $150,000 on assessing and tidying up the roads after 30 different occasions of anti-social road use.

Street racers and large car meetings have become a problem within industrial and suburban areas around the city.

It has caused the arrest of a 23-year-old after a night of burnouts which blocked a central intersection for hours and has seen many Palmerston North residents complain not enough is being done to control the racers.

Grantham wanted to remind the public that if you are caught for this type of behaviour, as a driver or the registered owner of the vehicle, “you will be held accountable for the damage caused to the roads”.