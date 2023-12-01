A day off the farm to help with cyclone recovery in Tararua

Farmers were able to collect a load of free fencing material at the Rural Support Trust Tararua’s Cyclone Gabrielle recovery expo held at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds on Thursday.

Free fencing materials and a chance to connect with others in the rural sector have been welcomed by Tararua farmers still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Rural Support Trust Tararua held a cyclone recovery expo at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds on Thursday, where farmers could register to collect free fencing materials and a goody bag, enjoy a meal and get the chance to talk with representatives from rural organisations.

Many farmers are still recovering from the February cyclone, which caused huge damage in the eastern part of the district.

Many concede they didn’t have it as bad as people in Hawke’s Bay and the East Coast, but there has still been a lot of damage to farms and roads in Tararua.

On Thursday, 150 farmers, each given an allotted time, came through to collect their fence posts, staples and a coil of fencing wire, then met up for a chat and something to eat.

Nic Smyth farms between Dannevirke and Weber and said the cyclone caused a lot of damage to fences on her farm, as well as big slips and scarring to the landscape.

It had been a wet 18 months and the ground was sodden as a result. The cyclone had made things harder, she said, and the recovery had been slow.

“It’s continued being wet and we haven’t been able to do a lot. We haven’t been able to repair fences and repair tracks – just the absolutely essential tracks we’ve been able to.

“Just being wet for so long makes everything take so much longer every day.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Dennis Henricksen with a load of fence posts about to go to the farm.

She was thankful for the support of the Rural Support Trust and the expo, because there was lot of work to do.

“It will be years to get the fencing and tracks back to standard.”

Tom Riddell farms near Weber and was collecting material to cover cyclone damage.

He said he lost 15 hectares of fences and a lot of tracks, which he was now working to repair.

“It’s been quite slow considering the weather we’ve had. Everyone is in the same boat, trying to get connections in and get jobs done.”

Dennis Henricksen was collecting materials for his son and daughter-in-law, who farm near Pongaroa and were too busy to leave the farm.

He said that now it was starting to dry out they would be able to do more repair work, including fixing flood gates, culverts and bridges.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff About 150 farmers registered to collect a load of fencing material.

Support trust co-ordinator Jane Tylee said the event was about giving back to the community.

“For farmers who are struggling at the moment, this just lightens the load a little bit before Christmas.”

She said there were a lot of headwinds for farmers, who were facing things such as low stock prices, high interest rates, and a potential drought next year.

Veterinarians and representatives from organisations including banks, the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Tararua Rural Education Activities Programme were there for farmers to talk to. A health check was also available.

The goody bag included supermarket vouchers as well as an accommodation voucher to encourage farmers to have a break away from the farm.

The items were funded by donations to the trust.

People can contact the Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.