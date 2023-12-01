Fundraising efforts help remember lost loved ones at Christmas

Town cryer Lyal Brenton prepares a bauble to be hung on the Arohanui Hospice tree of remembrance in The Plaza.

The Arohanui Hospice’s tree of remembrance will soon be adorned with special messages for lost loved ones.

The hospice unveiled its tree of remembrance in the Plaza on Friday, an annual fundraising effort that also helps people to remember loved ones who have died.

A donation offered the opportunity to write a message on a card to hang on the tree, or people could buy a limited-edition bauble.

The scheme runs in Farmers stores across the country until Christmas Eve. All the money goes to various hospices.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff People hanging messages on the tree of remembrance in the Plaza.

Hospice director Michelle Connor said the fundraising partnership between hospices in New Zealand and Farmers had been going on for 10 years.

Hospices needed to raise $80 million collectively a year to cover costs and Arohanui Hospice needed to raise $3.5m a year, she said.

Volunteers will staff the stall to collect donations and sell baubles, but people could also donate at the stores’ counters.

The fundraiser started on November 17 and already $20,000 had been raised from the two Farmers stores in Palmerston North and the one in Levin.

Town crier Lyal Brenton spoke at the event.

“This tree represents life, and despite sadness, there is always growth. Coming to write a message to a loved one that won’t be with us for whatever reason brings comfort and affirmation.”

The cards are taken from the tree each day to make room for new ones and are all cremated at Matariki.