Hundreds of properties lose power after single-vehicle crash in Whanganui

235 properties have lost power following a single vehicle crash on Eastown Rd on Monday morning. (File photo)

A single-vehicle crash into a power pole saw more than 600 properties lose power in Whanganui on Monday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Eastown Rd, Whanganui East, just after 5.50am.

A police spokesperson said the powerlines were reported to have come down and the occupant of the vehicle had left the scene.

“It is unclear if they were injured,” the spokesperson said.

Police were making inquiries to locate the driver and contractors had been called to repair the powerlines.

A Powerco spokesperson said initially 685 customers lost power. However, power was restored to 450 properties within 25 minutes.

By 11am, only one property was still affected.