More than 200 properties lose power after single-vehicle crash in Whanganui

235 properties have lost power following a single vehicle crash on Eastown Rd on Monday morning. (File photo)

A single-vehicle crash into a power pole saw more than 200 properties lose power in Whanganui on Monday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Eastown Rd, Whanganui East, just after 5.50am.

A police spokesperson said the powerlines were reported to have come down and the occupant of the vehicle had left the scene.

“It is unclear if they were injured,” the spokesperson said.

Police were making inquiries to locate the driver and contractors had been called to repair the powerlines.

At 8am, Powerco’s outage webpage showed 235 properties were without power due to the crash. The website estimated power would be restored around 10.30am.