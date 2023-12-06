Working with others and being prepared - how to be ready for disasters

Ian Lowe can now sleep easy when rain is falling on the roof overnight.

Lowe has been the emergency management manager for Horizons Regional Council for the past 20 years, dealing with many of the major disasters to hit the region, but is now retiring.

His team is responsible for all emergency management co-ordination for the civil defence group for the seven councils in the Horizons region: Tararua, Horowhenua, Palmerston North, Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Whanganui and Ruapehu.

He’s dealt with floods, storms and a lahar, and he said the key to making sure everything ran smoothly was being organised before the event and having relationships with other organisations in the area, such as councils and emergency services.

Getting good intel from the field, including technology to monitor river levels, helped them prepare.

Horizons monitors all the river catchments in the region and duty officers keep an eye on things. If a river was a certain height in one area it could mean there would be flooding further down.

In Lowe’s office, the levels of all the region’s waterways are displayed, but even when he’s at home, he can’t help but think what might happen if it’s raining heavily.

“That's part of retirement, when I hear the rain on the roof it’s not my problem,” he joked. “There’s a lot of things that happen after hours and at night that no-one hears about.

“There might be a earthquake in the Kermadec Islands and the national warning system will go off about a potential tsunami, so you’re in here monitoring things and it could severely impact things.

“Those are the ones that keep you up at night. [The thought of a] large earthquake is the one that keeps me up at night. Every day that goes by without a large earthquake is a day closer to one.”

He wanted to have a rest because “emergency management is a 24-7 game”.

“When the phone goes off in the middle of the night, the family are awake as well.”

MURRAY WILSON/Stuff The Ōroua River in Feilding during the February 2004 floods.

While big events can be high pressure, Lowe keeps a cool head while the emergency management centre is operating.

“It does take a certain breed of person. You’ve got to be fairly confident in what you've got to do and also got to have the quality in relationships, because that’s the key in emergency management.”

One incident that stuck in his mind was an oil spill in 2015, which left a 14-kilometre stretch of oil blobs between Foxton Beach and Himatangi Beach. Staff and volunteers collected about two tonnes of oil.

Those 2015 floods were major, causing damage to parts of Manawatū and Whanganui, so Lowe and his team were in full swing for a few days, which he said took a “huge amount of co-ordination”.

The February 2004 Feilding floods was the biggest event he was involved with and he was duty officer the night rivers were rising.

“We got a call about 11 o’clock where a person was screaming the stop bank had breached and it was flooding their house and he was screaming, then the phone went dead.

“That was scary. We didn't have a clue where he was and who he was.”

It later turned out the man was OK.

He said every part of the region was affected that week, and they were the first group in the country to work under the new legislation to have a group plan. Before 2004 everyone operated individually, with councils following their own plan.

“Emergency management does not stop at a regional boundary.”

Because of weather warnings, they were able to “front foot” Cyclone Gabrielle in February and started preparations.

The emergency management centre was open for 85 days during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

But the emphasis was always on being ready.

“A lot of work goes into planning for recovery and each recovery is different. You can see in Christchurch from the [2011] earthquake, they’re still in recovery.

“Hawke’s Bay is going to be in recovery for years and Tairāwhiti [from Cyclone Gabrielle]. A lot of it is planning and co-ordination. You don’t know what's coming around the corner.”