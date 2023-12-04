Police seek man to assist with firearm incident investigation

Police are seeking this man who could have information on a firearms incident which occurred in Palmerston North.

Palmerston North police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man believed to be able to assist with an investigation into a firearm incident in March.

The incident, where a firearm was discharged on Highbury Avenue, happened on March 15.

“We believe he can assist with our investigation into the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

Thirteen Mongrel Mob members have been charged with unlawful assembly, unlawful possession of firearms and discharging a firearm in relation to the incident.

They are currently before the court.

The police spokesperson said anyone who can identify the man were “encouraged” to contact police with information via 105 and quote file number 230315/4699.