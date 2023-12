A truck crash has blocked parts of SH3 in Maxwell, Whanganui on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A truck driver has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash on State Highway 3 on Wednesday morning.

The crash, involving one vehicle, was reported to police at 8am and was blocking parts of the road, a police spokesperson said.

Traffic management is in place for one lane.

Ambulance officers assessed one patient and took them to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.