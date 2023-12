Rain for the first half of the parade didn’t deter the enthusiasm of the thousands who attended the parade.

Thousands lined the streets of Feilding for the town’s annual Santa Parade on Sunday, and despite the weather feeling more like winter than summer, the warmth from everyone’s smiles more than made up for things. Manawatū Standard photographer Warwick Smith went along to capture all the fun.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Dressed for the occasion, the Feilding and District Pipe Band struck the perfect Christmas chord.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The rain didn’t detract from the fun that the Feilding Scout Group were having on their float.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Bubbles galore drift from the Groombridge Electrical float.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Despite the grey clouds, the arrival of Santa and his helpers brought smiles to many faces.