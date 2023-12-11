Pair caught on CCTV setting fire to commercial building

This office building on Matipo Lane in Palmerston North was extensively damaged in the early hours of November 30. (File photo)

Two people have been caught on CCTV setting fire to an office building on Matipo Lane last month.

Manawatū police have released images of the pair at the scene of the fire in Palmerston North on November 30.

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said at about 2.30am, two people arrived at the commercial premises in a Toyota Echo with a covered number plate.

The vehicle’s passenger broke the window of the building and the driver was seen lighting something on fire before throwing it through the window and tossing an “accelerant on the fire”.

NZ Police/Supplied Two people have been caught on CCTV setting the commercial premises on fire.

The passenger then threw a “large glass bottle containing liquid into the building”.

Ross said the fire burned for approximately two hours before it was found.

“There was extensive damage to the building.”

Manawatū police are urging anyone with information on the two people to contact police on 105 and reference file number 231130/5707.