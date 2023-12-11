Rain interrupts another Manawatū-Hawke's Bay clash

Manawatū seamer Gemma Lovewell took a wicket before the game against Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park was rained off.

The Manawatū women’s representative team were again disrupted by rain, with their match against Hawke’s Bay abandoned.

The clash between the two sides in Napier last month was rained off and Sunday’s game at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North was called off after only 9.2 overs.

Manawatū had won the toss and put Hawke’s Bay into bat. They were 22-2 when rain stopped play.

Opening bowlers Jessica Ogden and Gemma Lovewell took a wicket each.

Their next game is against Wairarapa in Masterton on January 13.

The Manawatū men play Hawke’s Bay in Napier this weekend.

Meanwhile, United won the pre-Christmas women’s twenty20 title on Saturday, beating Feilding by 42 runs at Hokowhitu Park.

United openers Leesa Baker and Abby Treder scored 56 not out and 50, respectively, as they posted 126-3 batting first.

Feilding were then restricted to 84-5 from their 20 overs, with Catherine Larsen’s 25 the top score.

United bowler Gabrielle Read took 2-20.

The men’s one-day final between Freyberg and United at Manawaroa Park on Sunday was rained off, but the title was awarded to Freyberg as the top qualifier.

Sunday had been the reserve day after the game had already been moved from last weekend because of wet weather.

The two-day competition started on Saturday.