A person was assaulted on the corner of George and Main streets, about 12.40pm on Monday.

A person is in hospital after an assault in central Palmerston North.

Police were called to an incident on the corner of George and Main streets, about 12.40pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

One person was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

Another person was taken into custody.