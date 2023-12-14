Another trip to world championships for young robot builders

Toby Carpenter, left, Harris Rose, Andi Brebner and Ryan Doley, aka CSNS Brobots, are off to Dallas, Texas in the United States next year.

A group of Palmerston North schoolchildren are again going to test their robotics skills against the best in the world.

The national VEX IQ championships were at the Palmerston North Conference and Function Centre at the weekend and College Street Normal School won the top three podium spots in the elementary competition.

The winning team, CSNS Brobots, won the excellence title for the first time, which qualified them for the world championships in Dallas, Texas in the United States next year.

They were judged on autonomous coding, where the robot drives itself based on coding, driving skills and their engineering book.

Their robot was designed to quickly go around the competition arena and collect blocks and dump them in small bins.

The winning team was Toby Carpenter, Andi Brebner, Harris Rose and Ryan Doley, who went to the world championships, also in Texas, earlier this year and finished 37th.

The children started working on the project for this year’s competition in June, and it was a long process designing the robot and building it.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The robots collect blocks and drop them off in small bins.

Harris said it was a hard process, but it was worth it.

They were excited about the win and qualifying for the world championships again.

Teacher Clive Robertson said the work the children submitted was at a high school level.

Robertson also won the award for the VEX teacher of the year to recognise the work he puts into helping children succeed in robotics.

CSNS Party Bots was second at the national championships, while CSNS Ate-Bit and CSNS Airstrike shared third place.

Rovers Robotics, a club run by Robertson that has children from different schools, won the middle school competition at the national championships and have qualified to go to the world event.

College Street Normal School had a demonstration day on Wednesday to show the rest of the school what the children involved with robotics did.

VEX robotics involves teams designing, building, coding, testing, problem-solving and driving a robot to successfully complete a challenge.