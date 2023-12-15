Farm machinery company Norwood appoints new chief executive

Aaron Smith will start as Norwood’s new chief executive in the new year.

Farm machinery company Norwood has appointed Aaron Smith as its new chief executive.

Smith will start on January 15 and replaces Tim Myers, who resigned earlier this year.

Smith’s career spans 34 years, starting as an apprentice diesel mechanic and progressing through to executive management roles in the capital equipment sector.

He served most recently as chief executive of Keith Andrews Trucks and previously as general manager at Gough TWL and Group Transpecs.

Tim Fanning will continue as interim chief executive until January 15 and then will become chief operating officer.