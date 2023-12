Armed police on Fitzherbert Ave while executing a warrant to arrest.

Armed police were involved in an arrest in Palmerston North.

A police spokesperson said officers were executing a warrant to arrest on Fitzherbert Ave about 4.20pm on Friday and a person was taken into custody without issue.

A number of armed police were on Fitzherbert Ave and police were seen at a motel.

A police car was parked at the intersection of Marne St and Fitzhertbert Ave, blocking the road.