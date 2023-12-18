Manawatū target last-round match against Taranaki after Hawke's Bay stalemate

Jett Donald-Charnley, right, top scored for Manawatū in their game against Hawke’s Bay in Napier at the weekend.

Manawatū are set for a last-round showdown with Taranaki to determine who is likely to challenge for the Hawke Cup.

There was no result in Manawatū’s Furlong Cup draw against Hawke’s Bay in hot and batter-friendly conditions at Napier at the weekend. Manawatū scored 358 batting first and Hawke’s Bay were 290-8 at the close of play on Sunday, so neither side got first-innings points.

Manawatū lead the Furlong Cup, the Central Districts two-day competition, and will play second-placed Taranaki in the last round on January 13-14.

Hawke’s Bay are the Hawke Cup holders, so it doesn’t matter where they finish in the Furlong Cup. They are third now but have a game in hand.

If Hawke’s Bay finish on top of the Furlong Cup standings, then the second-placed side earns a Hawke Cup challenge.

Manawatū coach Luke Murray said it would come down to the last game of the round, which was cool to see the top two teams fighting it out.

At the weekend, Manawatū won the toss and elected to bat and didn’t look like posting a big score midway through the innings at 141-6 and 211-7.

But Tom O’Connor and Jett Donald-Charnley showed how it could be done on the flat pitch and made sure they went on to a big score.

Donald-Charnley top scored with 93 from 116 balls at No 9 and O’Connor scored 65 from 72 balls at No 7.

Bayley Latter (35) and Jaiden Meyer (30) played some handy knocks at the top of the order.

Hawke’s Bay went about chasing down the total, but Manawatū took key wickets

When Manawatū took the eighth wicket with about 16 overs left late on Sunday they thought they were a chance, but Hawke’s Bay held on.

“There were some slow points and there were some fast points,” Murray said. “It was a bit of a grind and it was hot pretty and flat conditions.

“They had a good solid tempo throughout the whole game really. It wasn't tediously slow and it wasn’t blazing run scoring or anything. It was quite a good-tempo game.”

It was tough to take wickets in the heat and Murray said they didn’t execute as well as they could have when they were bowling to the Hawke’s Bay tail.

“It was a hell of an effort from the lads in 30 degree temperatures and on a flat wicket. It’s not something Manawatū is used to.

“For them to put in the effort they did was really awesome to see. It’s a testament to see how far we've come as a team.”

Paceman Brad Fulton and Bevan Small, who took two wickets each, did well with the new ball and spinner Arana Noema-barnett didn’t take a wicket but was economical.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Palmerston North Boys’ High School bowler Charlie Ferguson debuted for Horowhenua Kāpiti in their first-innings loss against Taranaki in New Plymouth. Ferguson took 3-26.

Manawatū 358 (Jett Donald-Charnley 93, Tom O’Connor 65, Bayley Latter 35, Jaiden Meyer 30, Trent McGrath 30, Thomas Kirk 24; Liam Dudding 4-53, Brett Johnson 3-82) drew with Hawke’s Bay 290-8 (Bradley Schmulian 114, Todd Watson 46, Jonathan Whitley 34; Donald-Charnley 2-24, Brad Fulton 2-35, Bevan Small 2-40). No result.

Furlong Cup standings: Manawatū 39, Taranaki 36, Hawke's Bay 26, Wairarapa 25, Horowhenua Kāpiti 20, Whanganui 19.