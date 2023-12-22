Feedback sought on proposed heritage status of Mangaweka cantilever bridge

The old Mangaweka bridge has stood for more than a century but hasn’t carried heavy vehicles for years.

A bridge in the Rangitīkei District has been nominated for historic place status, and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is keen to hear what the public thinks.

The Mangaweka Cantilever Bridge, which was built in 1904 and runs over the Rangitīkei River, is being considered as a category 2 historic​ place.

Submissions on the proposal are open.

Heritage assessment adviser Natalie Marshall said the bridge could be added to the Rārangi Kōrero list, an inventory that identified important heritage places.

“The bridge sits within and complements a dramatic natural environment.

“It has historical significance for its association with the Public Works Department, which led its design and construction, and the highly respected engineering firm J and A Anderson Ltd.”

It was also significant because of its association with the development of farming and forestry in the region, she said.

The bridge’s social significance was also evident in the strong community support for retaining it when it was threatened with demolition in 2019, she said.

A replacement bridge was built, and the original one remained open to cyclists and tourists.

Supplied The Mangaweka Cantilever Bridge in 1904.

“The Mangaweka Cantilever Bridge has technological value for being an important example of a design that was rarely adopted in the New Zealand context,” Marshall said.

“It is notable for being the first and only steel cantilever road bridge constructed in New Zealand.”

The single-lane bridge was about 141m long with a timber deck and three-span steel truss design.

The bridge was set lower down from the surrounding hills and provided a vantage point for appreciation of the natural landscape.

Submissions about the proposed heritage listing close on January 23 and can be made online at heritage.org.nz/places/nominate-and-submit.