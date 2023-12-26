The challenges of relocating ‘offensive’ Weeping Woman monument

Relocating a controversial war memorial from a historic Whanganui reserve is expected to be a lengthy process because of the “sensitive issues” involved.

The 158-year-old Weeping Woman monument will be removed from Pākaitore after objections to its inscription condemning upriver Māori for “fanaticism and barbarism”.

Pākaitore Historic Reserve Board chairperson Jay Rerekura said the board had decided to remove the monument in response to a request by Whanganui iwi members.

“For many of us, it’s quite an offensive piece of writing.”

The board had not yet decided where to move the statue, he said.

“There have been suggestions that it go into the Whanganui Regional Museum, but we will need to discuss with the museum whether that is an option.”

The case for relocating the Weeping Woman monument was strong, he said.

“All of the right people are around the table to make that decision. We will be prepared to answer anything that comes back from the community.”

The board was finalising a plan for the relocation process and expected the time frame to be at least a year, he said.

“We are still working through legalities and discussions we want to have to make it happen smoothly. Once we firm up the plan, we will relay that to the community.”

Moana Ellis/LDR Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay says relocating the 158-year-old battle memorial would be “the opposite of cancel culture”.

Rerekura said iwi members had asked for appropriate context to go alongside the monument when it was relocated.

“Something we expect to hear from the wider community is that in removing this monument we’re removing history. It is not about removing history.

“History gives an account of what happened in the past, and if only one side of that history is being told then that history is flawed. We want to add our voice to that account, and then the history will be fair.”

Appropriate signage and wording would be one way to present a balanced history, Rerekura said.

“My personal belief is that our stories were held in kōrero, waiata [song] and whakairo [carving]. If the story is going to be shared, that’s the way that we will share the story.”

‘We’re not cancelling anything’

Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay, a council representative on the reserve board, said relocating the statue to a more appropriate location would be an opportunity to tell history “from all sides”.

Chandulal-Mackay has been a councillor and a member of the reserve board for seven years.

“I was in support of this move – firstly, to protect Māori today from further harm caused by historical inaccuracy and, secondly, to consider how we create an opportunity in the 21st century for a better and fuller expression of history.”

He said the monument did have historical value.

“This monument, like it or not, is a part of history. But it doesn’t mean we need to celebrate it at the entrance to Pākaitore.”

He rejected the idea that relocating the statue was an example of “cancel culture”.

“We’re not cancelling anything – if anything, it’s the opposite of cancel culture.

“My generation of Pākehā have grown up largely without the opportunity in our schools to understand New Zealand history.

“This statue has sat here with no public discussion, no back story, no opportunity to examine it. By going through this process, we’re creating an opportunity to examine the history in a broader way.”

Relocating the statue would be a lengthy process, he said. “It needs to be lengthy because we’ve got to do this right.

“There are a lot of sensitive issues and a lot of parties that are affected by this. We have to identify the appropriate partner in the appropriate location who is willing to receive this statue.

“We need to make sure that tangata whenua and mana whenua have the opportunity to be intimately involved in making sure we get this right.”

Other partners would also be critical in this process, Chandulal-Mackay said. For example, the monuments on the site were heritage-listed through the council’s District Plan, so there could be a publicly notifiable resource consent process for relocation.

Consultation with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga was also under way, he said.

History of the Weeping Woman

The monument was erected in 1865 on the banks of the Whanganui River at Pākaitore, a historic trading site.

It commemorates 15 Māori and one European killed in an 1864 battle with upriver Māori at Moutoa Island, 80km from Whanganui.

Europeans saw the incident as proof of loyalty by “friendly natives at Wanganui” defending the fledgling settlement against a taua (war party) from the upper reaches.

Heading downriver, and intent on driving the settlers away, the taua was forced to retreat after fierce fighting, leaving behind at least 50 slain warriors, according to some accounts.

Six weeks later, the Wellington Provincial Council resolved to erect a monument in recognition of “patriotic services”.

In Sydney, Provincial Superintendent Dr Isaac Earl Featherstone purchased a generic sculpture of a weeping woman and installed it facing the river at Pākaitore on December 26, 1865.

The controversial inscription reads: “To the memory of those brave men who fell at Moutoa, 14 May 1864, in defence of law and order against fanaticism and barbarism.”