SH1 reopens after campervan rolls in Rongotea, Manawatū

A campervan has rolled on State Highway 1 at Rongotea, Manawatū. (File photo)

Manawatū motorists were warned that delays were possible on Wednesday after a campervan rolled on State Highway 1 at Rongotea, about 19km northwest of Palmerston North.

The crash, which happened at 12pm, led police to close the northbound lane of SH1.

A police spokesperson said all occupants were out of the vehicle.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH1 near Rowe Rd was closed to northbound traffic and motorists should expect delays at the highway’s intersection with Taylor Rd.

Just over two hours later, at 2.05pm, the road had reopened.

The fire service had sent crews from Rongotea to the scene.

Hato Hone St John also responded to the crash, treating three people, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition, at the scene.

The patient with moderate injuries was sent to Palmerston North Hospital.