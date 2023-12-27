Zachan and Franklin the sidecar team to beat after Manawatū title win

Sidecar racers Mike Zachan and Ben Franklin, right, lead Wayne and Max Lett and Barry Smith and Blair Meyer during a Boxing Day championship heat in Palmerston North.

In a brilliant series of motor racing, Mike Zachan and Ben Franklin of Palmerston North have won the sidecar final of the Manawatū Sidecar and Super Saloon Championships.

With the national title to be decided at the city’s Robertson Prestige International Speedway in two months’ time, Zachan and Franklin showed they will be the team to beat, particularly on their home track.

Veterans Craig Boaler and Ann Plummer cannot be discounted either after finishing second at the race meeting held on Boxing Day. Wayne and Max Lett came in third.

More than 40 combinations will take a chance before the top 16 qualify for the finals.

The Palmerston North Panthers again showed they will need to find a team capable of mounting a challenge for the Teams Champs held on the first weekend of February.

Their impressive run to the final last year before being dismantled by the Canterbury Glen Eagles is now a distant memory, as they looked to be in a shadow of that form with two dismal losses on Boxing Day to the Kihikihi Kings. Although there are sure to be changes, the Panthers will need a rapid improvement.

The one driver to impress was Scott Williams, who then went on to win the feature.

Superstock race wins went to Byron Rowlands and Wayne Hemi, while stockcar wins went to Kyle Lampp, Hamish McLeod and the promising Lucas Hey, with the feature won by Kyle Rowe.

Jason Long, a former Hawke’s Bay superstock star, won his first important super saloon title, taking the Manawatū title from Steve Flynn and 10-time superstock Teams Champs victor Peter Bengston, who continues to show improvement in the super saloon class.

The battle between Kiwi great Michael Pickens and American star Buddy Kofoid in the international midget series is sure to be as intense as it was when Kofoid beat Pickens in the world 30-lap final at Auckland’s Waikaraka Park on Tuesday night.

Kofoid was then disqualified with his car underweight, before being reinstated on appeal.

Pickens and the remainder of the New Zealand drivers can expect tough opposition from Kofoid, who was clearly the quickest driver at Waikaraka Park, faster by almost half a second per lap than Pickens with nearly a full second back to the rest of the field.

Kofoid has had enormous experience in the United States, racing at the top level in the home of midget racing.

All the top New Zealand drivers will be competing on Saturday night at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway round, which will include a 25-lap final.

One of the Kiwi stars who won’t be there, unless he wins an appeal, is multiple former national champion Brad Mosen, who has been given a 21-day stand-down for attacking fellow competitor Mitch Fabish after the chequered flag and rolling him.

Another American who would have benefited from his first run in New Zealand is Thomas Meseraull, who has had plenty of big wins in the US this season.