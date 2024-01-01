Wirihana fits in among 'fabulously strong women' on world stage

Palmerston North's Shayna Wirihana finished sixth at this year’s Official Strongman Games in the United States.

Palmerston North strongwoman Shayna Wirihana​ no longer feels out of place when competing against the world’s top athletes.

Wirihana has recently returned from the Official Strongman Games held in West Virginia in the United States. She finished sixth in the open women’s division, an improvement on the 13th placing she achieved at a world event in 2019.

She said hundreds of athletes from around the world were there. In 2019, she had attended as a nobody, but now New Zealand was more well known in the sport.

The result left her “three spots away from podium”, she said.

“But we’ll see what we can do next year. To be honest, I am happy that I came sixth.

“And I say that because I was going up against fabulously strong women.”

She said she looked up to the the other athletes who held world records and had competed at big events, and she was stunned to do so well.

“I’ve still got much more to learn. And what’s cool about this [is] all the women are willing to share or provide advice about what you could do better in this event or what you could do better in your training.

“Everyone is always about backing each other, trying to make each [other] better.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff LIfting heavy weights such as atlas stones is part of Shayna Wirihana’s training.

Athletes had to go through three tough days of competition at the world event.

On the first day, competitors lift four different implements over their head, with a minute to do each one.

The first was a 97.5kg barbell, then a 56kg dumbbell on each arm, a 115kg steel frame and then an 87.5kg box.

On the second day was a barbell lifting exercise, which consisted of five dead lifts ranging from 206kg to 272kg.

There was also an event where she had to wear a 28kg vest and pick up a 90kg sandbag ball, run with it for 15 metres to drop it off, then do the same with a 113kg sandbag. Then she had to push a sled with the sandbags in it for 15m.

On the final day she had to do a sandbag toss, throwing sandbags weighing between 14kg and 18kg more than 3m in the air, then lift atlas stones weighing 90kg to 147kg.

Her mother and fiance were there to support her and keep her fed and hydrated.

In January, Wirihana and her fiance will move to Perth, Western Australia, to chase opportunities for competition, but she said she would return to the world event next year.

“I want to make sure I can get to that podium.”