Delay over future of Foxton War Memorial Hall

The Horowhenua District Council is yet to make a decision on the sale of the Foxton War Memorial Hall.

A decision on whether the Foxton War Memorial Hall will be sold could be made in January.

The future of the earthquake-prone building has been uncertain since Horowhenua councillors voted in June to sell the hall.

The Foxton War Memorial Hall Society launched a last-ditch effort in November to stop the sale, after members found old documents from the then Foxton Borough Council, which implied there was a clause that prevented the hall’s sale.

The society said when the hall was built in the 1950s, community members raised £6000 and a Government subsidy matched that money, but there was an agreement the hall had to be retained as a community centre.

But the Horowhenua District Council believed it had followed the right processes to go ahead with the sale and councillors had been scheduled to consider expressions of interest in buying the hall at December’s council meeting.

But now a council spokesperson said the council was still awaiting finalisation of legal advice based on the information the society provided.

“Given the concerns that have been raised, it’s important this process is not rushed and appropriate time taken to ensure we are providing balanced, free and frank advice on a way forward.

“We anticipate a paper at the first council meeting of 2024.”

The main reasons behind the decision to sell the hall were the significant costs of getting a seismic assessment and remediation plan, and the society’s ability to meet those costs and secure an income to maintain the building.

Before the council voted to sell the hall, the society had lined up a tenant for the building which would have produced an income, but that fell over.

The society recently presented a business case to the council to be given authority to manage the building.

Members believed if the society was given the authority, it could be self-sustaining by bringing in new activities or tenants, and could also fundraise to cover the cost of earthquake strengthening.