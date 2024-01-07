Super busy Saturday for the Grassroots Rescue Helicopter with four callouts across Manawatū

A man in his 20s sustained leg injuries after he slipped while hiking in the Tararu Ranges.

One man fell from a two-storey building, another had serious leg injuries, while one woman had set off her locator beacon after suffering a dislocation injury.

These were three of the four rescues that the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter were called to on Saturday.

In the morning, the helicopter was called to an incident where a man in his 30s had fallen from a two-storey building in central Palmerston North, suffering serious injuries, Sharni Weir, fundraising and marketing manager said.

“The patient was stabilised initially at the scene by St John before being delivered to the hanger for the onboard rescue crew.”

He was flown to Wellington Hospital to receive further treatment.

Later that morning, the rescue team were called to the Tararua Ranges where a man in his 20s had slipped while hiking and received leg injuries, Weir said, adding he was airlifted in a stable condition to Palmerston North Hospital.

The Grassroots Trust Helicopter/Supplied A woman in her 50s had dislocation injuries and had set off her locator beacon in the Tararua Ranges.

During the afternoon, the crew were tasked to a beacon search, Weir said.

The beacon was tracked back to the Tararua Ranges where the rescue helicopter found a woman in her 50s, above the clouds, with a dislocation injury.

A critical care flight paramedic (CCFP) was dropped onto the track where he located the woman.

The CCFP treated and helped the woman walk to the rescue helicopter, where she was then flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

At 8.50pm that night, the rescue team were called to a motor-vehicle crash off Pahiatua Aokautere Rd.

The team winched a woman in her 30s, who had sustained multiple trauma injuries, out of a bank where the car she had been in had crashed.

She was also taken to Palmerston North Hospital.