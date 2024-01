Two specialist rural fire crews continue to monitor the scene. (File photo)

Four fire crews battled a large hedge fire adjacent to State Highway 57 near Shannon on Wednesday.

At 11.39am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent crews from Levin, Tokomaru, Foxton and Horowhenua to the scene.

The 15x1m blaze was contained by 12.40pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Two specialist rural fire crews were still in attendance to ensure the fire did not reignite and to dampen down hot spots.