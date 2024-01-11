Restricted fire season for Manawatū, Whanganui coastal areas

The coastal areas of Manawatū and Whanganui are moving into a restricted fire season and anyone lighting a fire in the open will need a permit.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the coastal areas, including in Levin, Foxton, Sanson, Bulls and Whanganui, would be put under restrictions from 8am on Friday.

An “abundance” of grass in the area had increased the fire risk, and the warm, windy weather meant it was growing “rapidly”.

Fire and Emergency NZ Manawatū-Whanganui district manager Nigel Dravitzki said, although some rain was predicted for next week, it was not enough to alleviate the risk.

"The public need to be aware of the fire risk and consider if they actually need to light a fire.”

To apply for a permit or check the fire conditions visit www.checkitsalright.nz.