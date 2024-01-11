Two-vehicle crash in Palmerston North blocks main intersection

A two-vehicle crash blocked Featherston and Rangitīkei streets in Palmerston North on Thursday afternoon.

The intersection of Rangitīkei and Featherston streets in central Palmerston North was blocked following a two-vehicle crash at the traffic lights on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported to them at 12.50pm and confirmed one car had blocked the road.

By 2.30pm, the spokesperson said the scene had been cleared. Nobody was injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two people were assessed at the scene by paramedics.