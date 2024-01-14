Water quality in the green across Manawatū, Whanganui

Chardonnae Callings-Graham, 1, tosses stones into the river at Ruahine Dress Circle. Not keen getting wet, she enjoys the river from its banks.

Rivers, beaches and swimming holes across the region are suitable for swimming, with most sites getting the green light from Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA).

The organisation’s testing regime starts in November and runs until March, and includes more than 850 sites across the country.

Several popular swimming destinations in the Manawatū, Horowhenua and Rangitīkei areas were tested by Horizons Regional Council and the results sent to a laboratory for testing.

The information, which was updated weekly, was then posted to the LAWA website.

The results were ranked according to a traffic light system, with green meaning spots were clean, caution advised when a spot was orange, and red signifying places people should not swim.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Stella Sweet enjoys a deep pool at the bottom of a waterfall.

Favourite spots such as Himatangi and Foxton beaches were last sampled on January 8, and tests at popular swimming holes such as the Sledge Track, Manawatū and Ōroua rivers were also conducted around the same time.

All came back with the green light.

Staff from Horizons’ summer swim spot monitoring programme, which started on November 6, collected samples from 80 sites across the Horizons region.

The programme monitored levels of faecal indicator bacteria and potentially toxic algae, or cyanobacteria, in the waterways.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The water at Kahuterawa Reserve is suitable for swimming, according to Land Air Water Aotearoa.

Cyanobacteria could appear as “black mats” in rivers and “green scum” in lakes, and it could be harmful to humans and animals.

But it wasn’t all good news either, as caution was advised when swimming at Kimberley reserve, near Levin, and the picturesque Ruahine Dress Circle.

Other sites were also in the red and found to be unsuitable for swimming. These included the Ōhau River and Horseshoe Bend in Tokomaru.

People were also urged to avoid swimming in the Mangatainoka River and at London’s Ford, near Kimbolton.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Ruahine Dress Circle is found on Lagoon Road in Rangiwahia.

The website also identified hazards to watch out for in waterways, including any features that made them unsafe.

This included information on currents, the depth of the water hole, any hazards and whether the site was patrolled by lifeguards.

For a full list of results, visit the Land Air Water Aotearoa website.