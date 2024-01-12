Foxton Pools to reopen after multi-million-dollar rebuild

The new Foxton Pools building will open with a blessing, ribbon-cutting ceremony and a community party on Tuesday.

Having previously just been open in the summer, the pools will now be open year round. There is a new inbuilt spa pool reception area, improved building and new ventilation systems.

The project was initially allocated $2.6 million, but the project cost grew to $5.8m.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said it was fitting to open the upgraded pools with a party.

“There has been a lot of excitement and anticipation around the facility’s redevelopment. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the project, from members of our community who shared their thoughts about how the site should be developed, to the contractors who completed the work.

“Foxton Pools is a venue that the whole community will be proud of, and it will set the scene for many happy memories for years to come.”

Previously the Foxton Pools weekday hours were 10am to 7pm, but when it reopens, the facility will be open Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm.

The weekend hours will remain unchanged, opening between 8am and 6pm.

The swim school will operate from both Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Pools throughout the year, and fitness classes for all fitness levels will be held at both venues all year. Mobility hoists are available.

Established in 1927, Foxton Pools opened as an outdoor pool at Easton Park, which the current pools back onto now. The original pool closed in 2007, but was never demolished.

In December 2007, a new indoor aquatic centre opened at the pools current site on Main St.

The site housed a 25x10metre, four-lane pool, a 10x5metre teaching pool and a small toddlers’ pool.

But after 13 years it was found the building was in poor condition and needed rebuilding.

In 2020 the council asked the community about the future of the pools as part of a feasibility study.

The council received 676 completed responses which supported building an all-year facility to better meet the needs of the community.

Based on the feedback received from the study, as part of the 2021-2041 Long Term Plan, people were asked to consider five options: an indoor and outdoor leisure pool, a basic all-year pool, a seasonal outdoor leisure pool, a seasonal outdoor basic pool, or permanently closing the facility.

In response, the council agreed to demolish and replace the existing pools building to allow year-round use, with no changes to the existing pools.

The new building will remedy condensation issues with a better-suited design and insulation.