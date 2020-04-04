Memory Lane: Taking a 'plague spot' and creating the heart of Palmerston North

Every place has its defining feature. For Palmerston North, it's The Square.

Over time, this treed space in the heart of the city has been bitten into by an early railway station, a lakelet, a cenotaph, a clock tower, toilet blocks, a massive civic building and some outdoor furniture, but essentially it still remains our 'village green.'

Part of the vast Papaioea clearing, shown by Maori to trader Stephen Charles Hartley 155 years ago, the Square has evolved with the town that grew up around it.

In the earliest days, it was a 17-acre patch of mud called the Flat; later renamed The Square, it was planted in grass, and fenced.

Eventually, Palmerston spread itself into a town of nearly 7000 people. So on Thursday, March 24, in the leap year of 1904, the borough council held a meeting.

The Manawatū Standard reporter was there.

"Over 30 citizens were present in the council chambers last night, in answer to the invitation to form a society for the beautifying of The Square and public reserves."

It was to prove a lively meeting. Mayor Charles Dunk presided. He was quick to say it was beyond the council's power to take "beautifying" money out of its general account, or the reserves revenue.

"There are so many works in hand that it is hardly possible to utilise the money from the revenue."

But H.J.Manson reminded him they were there to form a society which would convert The Square from a wilderness to a thing of beauty.

Ninety guineas had been promised already for the work; if they could get more from the borough council, two workmen could be employed in The Square.

Manson added, ambitiously, the committee might go further, "in the way of touching up other beauty spots, painting telegraph posts and might even erect fountains."

The Square had been called some very bad names, but the society aimed to change that so "people passing in the trains would be able to say "everything in the garden is lovely".

James A. Nash told the meeting that prospective members of the new society had canvassed the public and been promised support money. Plants for the scheme could be cultivated on a Fitzherbert St (later Avenue) site.

Palmerston North City Library Square gardens, 1906.

Nash said the first part of The Square to get attention should be the band rotunda. After that, a ballot should be taken to choose which of the area's four corners should be improved.

A. Jack supported this. "The planting season is nearly here," he reminded the councillors. C.N. Clausen agreed, but said they should first try to clean the dust and dirt out of The Square.

The mayor replied: "I don't think we are a scavenging society. We're trying to form a beautifying society."

Later Cr Henry Haydon told the meeting: "The Square is not the plague spot and dust heap that has been alleged."

Councillor and musician Maurice Cohen congratulated the men who'd "put this matter into shape," but added it was a scandal it had been left so late. The council now had revenue from the racecourse. Surely it could find the £150 or £200 a year for The Square?

"We have no beauty spots, but we will just have to make them. It doesn't matter which corner we start on."

The mayor thought for a moment, and then said The Square was not a reserve. It was a public street. Therefore, the council could indeed assist the society out of the general revenue.

Forthwith, Pierce Freeth moved that the Beautifying and Scenery Preservation Society be formed, seconded by James Mowlem. Maurice Cohen said he'd donate a seat for The Square.

Officers were elected, with Mayor Dunk as president. Appointing a secretary and treasurer would come later.

The work went ahead, the years passed. The Square was now the 'thing of beauty' that had been envisaged.

Supplied Snow in The Square, 1939.

On February 28, 1939, Mr A.F. Cutler, of 47 Ada St, wrote to the Standard editor. He was worried about a proposal to build a "civic block" in The Square.

"That proposal ... should be resisted to the last degree by thinking people," he wrote. "Is it a case of familiarity breeding contempt? Do we not appreciate our Square as visitors do?

"Even in its then condition, I fell in love with it when I came to Palmerston North about 38 years ago (1901). Once the citizens allow the Square to be encroached on by buildings, they will regret it, as it will prove the thin end of the wedge.

"Some years ago we had a similar proposal, in fact worse – that of cutting up The Square for building purposes, but I am thankful to say it met with a freezing reception.

"When the present generation passes on, and Palmerston North becomes a great city, our successors will look upon The Square as the lungs of the city, providing their predecessors do not encroach.

'The Square will be the means of preventing ugly congestion, and will serve as an admirable fire-break ... The citizens of Palmerston North should steadfastly refuse to tolerate any further intrusion regarding The Square. If the council wish to improve The Square, let them sink the present, but not handsome, conveniences. They certainly do not fit in with The Square colour scheme.

"If they wish to build a civic block, what is wrong with the present vacant site in Church St opposite the new police station?"