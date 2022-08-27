Back Issues: The fight to retain a road through the Manawatū Gorge

Aerial view of the ManawatÅ« Gorge taken by White's Aviation in November 1958.

Dorothy Pilkington is a Manawatū heritage enthusiast now resident in Hawke’s Bay.

The Manawatū Gorge has been a vital east – west access way since man set foot in Aotearoa New Zealand.

For Māori the river was the highway through the gorge they called Te Āpiti.

When New Zealand Company surveyor, Charles Kettle, was transported through Te Āpiti in May 1842, he marvelled at the skill of the crew directed by his escort and host Te Ahukaramu (Ngāti Kikopiri, Ngāti Huia) as they navigated the canoe through falls and rapids with pole and paddle.

Kettle was awestruck by the grandeur of the place describing it as “picturesque in the extreme; on either side the lofty rocks …projected …sometimes perpendicular and at other times having a slight inclination”.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Pencil and watercolour sketch by surveyor John Tiffin Stewart showing the bridge being constructed at the Woodville end of the ManawatÅ« Gorge road in 1874.

Alongside appreciation of the scenic wonders in the gorge, colonial settlers saw it as a road-making engineering challenge.

Survey of a route began under John Tiffin Stewart in the late 1860s and in 1870 Māori cleared the bush to allow road formation supervised by Ngāti Kauwhata leader Te Kooro te One.

Palmerston North contractor Clark Dunn and his team toiled with pick and shovel building the road.

By early 1872, a narrow winding track was formed just wide enough to accommodate a horse-drawn passenger coach.

The £5,000 contract (roughly $670,000 today) did not include bridges.

The river crossing at the Ashhurst end of the gorge was by ferry, and at the other end vehicles and horseback riders forded the river while coach passengers were taken across in a cage running on a wire cable suspended above the water.

In 1874 Henry McNeil of Palmerston North was contracted to build a wooden bridge at the Woodville end, a demanding and expensive project.

To recoup some of the £11,000 cost, a toll was levied.

The tollhouse built at the bridge’s Woodville end in 1875 was the genesis of a small settlement that grew during the subsequent building of the gorge railway.

A scatter of houses remained until around 1912 when the toll payment ceased.

The Ashhurst bridge, built in 1886, was swept away in a huge flood at Easter 1895.

After lengthy debate among local authorities about who should pay for it, a bridge replaced the ferry in 1909.

By that time the Ballance Bridge had also been constructed – opened with a great ceremony by Premier Dick Seddon in 1904.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Late 19th century painting of the ManawatÅ« Gorge by Laurence William Wilson, reproduced on a postcard sold by William Park's bookshop, The Square, Palmerston North.

As the era of horse-drawn transport ended and the number of motor vehicles increased, the torturous Gorge Road was no longer fit for purpose.

The Manawatū Gorge Board of Control, made up of representatives of all nearby local authorities, began planning for widening and straightening of the roadway after World War I.

To accommodate a second lane, reinforced concrete platforms were built and for the first time a safety rail was installed along the riverside verge.

The board favoured a speed limit of 15mph (24kph) on the improved road, but the Main Highways Board eventually won out, setting a 25 mph (40 kph) limit.

In April 1926, Prime Minister Gordon Coates officiated at the opening ceremony, which was commemorated on a stone cairn beside the road.

The final stage in pre-World War II improvements was replacement of the single-lane bridge at the Woodville end.

ManawatÅ« Heritage The picturesque Manawatū Gorge was a popular place for a picnic. Miss Armstrong, left front, and Mrs Donaldson, standing right, in 1907.

The concrete two-way bridge was completed in 1931, and the wooden bridge was demolished in August that year.

The roadway was regularly blocked as boulders and rubble crumbled away from the greywacke cliff face.

A scan through Papers Past brings up 34 closures between 1899 and 1971.

The longest was probably after a bushfire in the gorge in 1906 bared the hillside, generating a series of slips.

In June 1908, the Woodville Examiner reported: “The Gorge road is now cleared having been closed for years.”

The only alternative access then was the Pahīatua Track, begun in 1892 as a project to assist with a national unemployment problem.

ManawatÅ« Heritage A team of men clearing a slip in the ManawatÅ« Gorge with pick and shovel in 1895. The two workmen in the centre are identified as H Lyons and W Weston.

It is, thus, unsurprising the idea of building a viaduct through the gorge emerged.

Roadside signs in the gorge had long cautioned motorists to “beware of falling rocks” and newspapers reported close calls.

Bus passengers were fortunate in January 1953 when rocks and debris crashed down just behind their vehicle.

In July 1966, a huge boulder caved in the car roof of a Dannevirke family, their vehicle was propelled across the road by the slip that followed, breaking the safety rail, and stopping just short of the 30-metre drop to the river.

Miraculously all occupants escaped with cuts and bruises.

ManawatÅ« Heritage The first bridge at the Woodville end of the gorge, with the tollhouse and the small settlement of houses that grew there from 1875.

Photographs of the gorge were frequently published in early 20th century newspapers.

A typical caption reads: “A beauty spot familiar to every touring motorist.”

The bird life was also outstanding; the Woodville centenary history records that during 1900 four huia were seen in the gorge domain.

By 1936, concern about deterioration of the landscape led the Woodville Beautifying Society to initiate a project to “brighten and beautify” the gorge.

Despite major upgrading in the 1960s and 1970s, in tandem with further bridge replacements (Woodville in 1950, Ashhurst in 1969 and Ballance in 1971), slips and road closures persisted.

In 2004 the road was closed for 70 days after a deluge that caused widespread flooding in Manawatū, brought down a series of massive slips.

Despite major remedial measures, including installation of what a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency staffer described as “the largest expanse of rockfall netting in the Southern Hemisphere”, worse was to come.

In 2011 Higgins spent 13 months moving 370,000m3 of soil, rock and debris from “the largest road landslide in New Zealand history”.

When slips closed the road in April 2015, and again in April 2017, the Manawatū Gorge road was finally closed forever.

After extensive research and consultation, the building of Te Ahu a Turanga – Manawatū Tararua Highway began in 2020 with a projected completion date of 2024.

Humankind has given up the unequal struggle to triumph over nature on the Manawatū Gorge road.