Life of Kai: Cookbook for savouring the moment

Stories, anecdotes and recipes are woven together in Christall Lowe’s cookbook Kai: Food Stories and Recipes From My Family Table

A celebration of family and food to inspire a love of cooking is being presented as a visual feast in an author’s new book.

Food stylist, award-winning food photographer and recipe developer, Christall Lowe has prepared Kai: Food Stories and Recipes From My Family Table.

There are 300 pages and more than 100 recipes, but the collection goes beyond simply listing ingredients and providing instructions.

“Imagery, recipes, stories, memories and anecdotes are all woven together to create something that encapsulates our life of kai,” said Lowe.

Supplied/Stuff Christall Lowe at a book signing with whanau in Feilding for the launch of her cookbook Kai: Food Stories and Recipes From My Family Table.

Lowe lived in Feilding, the town where she was raised, and was affiliated with Ngāti Kauwhata, Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto.

She presents traditional family recipes gathered from her mother, grandparents and aunties.

Coming from a long line of intuitive cooks who had gone on look, feel and taste, Lowe had to undertake a testing process to translate “a handful or a sprinkle” into exact quantities for the recipes.

The collection also includes recipes that inspired her childhood and life.

“We had passionfruit Raro that mum would make into ice blocks. And [there was a] black Doris plum tree in my great-grandmother’s backyard.

“I have a very strong flavour memory of the juice dripping down my chin and so I translated that into a black Doris sorbet.”

Supplied/Stuff Friends and whanau at Christall Lowe’s launch in Feilding. Her cookbook uses flavour memories as inspiration.

Lowe described herself as a home cook obsessed with flavour, with recipes developed for the everyday home cook using accessible ingredients.

Featuring many family favourites, other recipes present a kiwi fusion of flavours such as the kumara and orange cake and meatballs made from venison and pāua.

Lowe’s younger self used to “drool and daydream” over food magazines.

And as a food stylist her food photos appear on packaging, billboards and delivery trucks – people “eat with their eyes first” she says.

But her cookbook is not like a traditional cookbook, it is more of a story.

“People have told me they just read it like a book. They take it to bed and they read it from the first page to the end page.

“And they enjoy all the little stories about my grandmother or my brother or about school lunches in the 80s.”

Lowe will be at PaperPlus in Feilding at 5.30pm on December 5.

There will be drinks and nibbles, book signings and a 20% discount available on the price of the cookbook.

Stuff has a copy of Kai: Food Stories and Recipes From My Family Table to give away. For your chance to win, email sonya.holm@stuff.co.nz before 3pm December 2.