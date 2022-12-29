Mini golf: A game of family fun or strategy and cunning?

Sasha Duckworth displays his delight after sinking the ball. His sister Tabitha Duckworth behind, at the Victoria Esplanade mini golf.

Open for three months, and possibly the toughest course in the region, mini golf at the Victoria Esplanade is buzzing.

The 18-hole course in Palmerston North, built by the Middle District Lions Club, saw 7000 visitors in the lead-up to Christmas.

It’s a double win for players with the entry fee donated back to the community, said Middle District Lions club member Richard Sinclair.

Matthew Duckworth was playing a round with his two children, Sasha and Tabitha when Stuff visited on Thursday. Having played at both Masterton and Feilding, Palmerston North mini-golf was “definitely harder,” he said.

Mini-golf brings families out, but is highly competitive and requires trust, strategy and skill, so is it still fun? Stuff quizzed four families on key issues.

Is strategy important?

Strategy was used by all players – unless it was their first time playing – and considered a vital part of the game.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Oliver watches closely as the ball nears the hole.

Sasha Duckworth said patience was his top strategy for those crucial winning taps especially at the top of miniature mounds, so the ball goes down the hole and not over the side, across the green, against the wall and into the garden.

Oliver, who was playing alongside sister Katie and grandmother Sharon (who did not want their surnames used) said he looks round to see where the challenges are and to find the easiest path.

Do you have to watch for cheats?

A controversial question to ask groups. But when the game gets competitive, sometimes people forget how to do the math.

Sharon confessed to being the biggest cheat, followed by granddaughter Katie.

Matthew Duckworth said it came down to everyone having a separate turn while quietly watching and counting from the side.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Keen first time players from left; sisters, Evelyn, Penelope and Heidi Toulmin.

Do you make your own rules?

The downside to family mini golf – with a combination of ages and skills – can be how many hits it takes to sink the ball, so some families come up with their own rules to keep things running smoothly.

Sasha Duckworth said they have a five-hits and move on rule, while in Sharon’s family it was ten.

First time players Amber Toulmin, and three daughters Heidi, Penelope and Eveyln said they had no limits and were in it for the long haul, as Amber called out to the accumulating players behind them to go first.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Moira helps her son, Favor, sink the ball.

Does the winner behave badly?

Based on a small case study (of the reporter’s own family), the more competitive a game the more likely the winner acts like a loser, strutting around like a rooster or doing a victory dance.

The families Stuff talked to were more civilised, with two saying they had no problem with terrible winners.

Moira who was playing with son Favor said the winner definitely behaved badly and was allowed to make deals like what was for dinner or choose the next activity.

Mini golf in the Esplanade is open 10am to 5pm, with the latest tee off at 4pm.