Back Issues: Remembering the Queen’s last visit to Palmerston North

The Queen among the children during her walkabout at Linton Camp School.

Elizabeth Ward is a political and social historian and co-authored the chapter on Palmerston North politics in City at the Centre.

On February 12, 1990 the Queen visited Palmerston North for the last time. It was a low-key visit, yet provided enduring memories for those fortunate to meet her.

In 1990 New Zealand marked the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

As part of the commemorations the Queen visited the country for just over two weeks.

Her visit was during the first weeks of February, which enabled her to be present at Waitangi for the commemorations and to close the Commonwealth Games, which took place in Auckland in the last weeks of January.

The sesquicentennial celebrations took place in a New Zealand, which had been through the tumultuous decade of the 1980s.

The reforming Labour Government had overhauled New Zealand society with a number of radical changes.

One change that effected the sesquicentennial was greater awareness of what the Treaty of Waitangi meant to both Māori and Pākehā.

This was reflected in the Government allowing historic grievances to be heard by the Waitangi Tribunal from 1986, and the numbers of protests, which greeted the Queen as she toured the country.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff The Queen inspecting the troops.

These were also reflective of the strength of the Māori protest movement and the growing campaign to call the crown to account for past injustices.

It was as part of that tour the Queen visited the Palmerston North area for what would be the last time.

The visit was scheduled for Monday, February 12, which was towards the end of her tour.

The Queen didn’t actually visit Palmerston North City, she spent all of her visit at the nearby Linton Army Camp.

The Standard warned on February 8 the Queen would be ‘out of the public eye’ during her time in Palmerston North as the public would be excluded from the Camp and surrounding area during the visit.

They gave details of the route her car would travel along, but said she would be in a closed motorcade, which might slow down if it encountered large crowds.

The Standard also published the route the Queen’s motorcade would travel to enable readers to find the best position to view her Majesty’s car.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff The Queen unveils the plaque in the new Linton Camp gymnasium.

The route through the city was packed with spectators and as promised the motorcade drove slowly to enable the public to at least get a glimpse of the Queen.

Protesters had also taken advantage of the publication of the route.

They were stationed within the large crowd, with banners saying ‘150 years of oppression’ and ‘Ka Whawhai, Tonu Mātou, Ake Ake Ake’ – ‘Struggle without end forever and ever’.

Once she arrived at the Army Camp the Queen was whisked away from the public view in to the ‘strictly private’ part of her visit.

There were three parts to this visit. She inspected some troops from the First Battalion of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

These soldiers had recently returned from Singapore after New Zealand had closed its base there in 1989.

This was also reflective of changes in New Zealand foreign policy during the 1980s, which had seen the government take a more independent stance.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff Merekaria Williams present her bouquet to the Queen.

She then opened the new gymnasium, which had been built partly because of the increase of soldiers on base with the return of the regiment from Singapore.

Here she was presented to a large number of people, who represented different units in the Camp.

This had to be brief because of the strict timetable the royal party needed to keep to.

The gymnasium had been transformed into a dining room and those present also got to eat lunch with the Queen.

Although the publicity around the Queen’s visit said it was ‘private’, after she had finished her duties in the gym she proceeded to the Linton Camp School where children from the school and the local kōhanga reo were gathered, along with parents and others who lived in the area.

This walkabout had not been publicised and provided and great deal of excitement to those who were gathered.

The Queen accepted every bouquet offered to her, but 5-year-old Merekaria Williams was singled out for attention as she was wearing a 100-year-old korowai, which was on loan from the Canterbury Museum.

The korowai had been bought to Mekekaria by her grandmother Ruruhira Williams, who lived in Christchurch.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff Some older members of the crowd gathered for the walkabout.

For one of the children waiting in the crowd this was his second close encounter with the Queen, having been at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony as part of the Jump Rope for Heart skipping demonstration.

Shannon Roache, the wife of the then-principal of Linton Camp School, got to meet the Queen in person and described her as a ‘lovely person, very easy to get on with’.

The Queen departed from Palmerston North Airport in the mid-afternoon, having left enduring memories for those who were fortunate enough to meet her.

No one could have known at the time it would be her last visit to Palmerston North.

The 4-month-old Tara Whakatihi was picked out by the Queen. Her mother Jacqueline summed up the event when she told the Standard reporter ‘it’s something I’ll be able to tell my little girl when she grows up’.

The author would like to acknowledge the assistance of Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Joe Hollander in putting together this article.