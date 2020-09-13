Aileen Kars sees in her 107th birthday in with Zoom party

From left to right: Val Hirst, Aileen Kars, Jan Cook and Ken Cook gather together to celebrate Kars turning 107.

Love makes life worth living, Aileen Kars said as she looked up at her family on the big screen.

Travelling virtually from Australia and Nuie, her dozens of grand, great, and great-great grand children wished her a happy 107th birthday as she enjoyed some well-deserved cake.

Every year her family makes the trip to Olive Tree Retirement Village, Palmerston North, to celebrate her life, but with the Covid-19 pandemic they’ve had to make do with a Zoom party, signing in from across the world.

“You look beautiful today,” and “happy birthday great-grandma,” they told her as they sat in front of streamers and party signs from their living rooms on Saturday.

Born in 1913, Kars credited her long life to drinking lots of water and being a happy child.

As a dancer, Kars learned everything she knew from her father, who used to put on dances at the community hall in Tokomaru where she grew up, but credited her skills as a mother, a wife and a well-rounded person from her “wonderful mother”.

A beautiful woman in her youth, Kars said she had her pick of the young men in her community.

David Unwin/Stuff Aileen Kars looks up at her family who live overseas that have gathered for a Zoom party for her 107th birthday.

“I got to know a farmer in Linton. He thought he had me, but he was old in his ways. There were eight years difference between us, so I told him he wasn’t for me.”

Instead, she fell in love with her high school sweetheart. They married when she was 25.

“We had 54 years of happy marriage,” Kars said. “I married the right man.”

Not one to back down from a challenge, they worked hard on their farm in Hamilton as a young family with her two children, where she learned everything there was to know about making their land successful.

“I’ve mixed with stock my whole life milking cows – hundreds of cows - I’ve even shorn sheep.

“It was a wonderful life, I enjoyed it.”

Above all, Kars loved her family. From her sons, her family now includes 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and almost seven great-grand children.

“You can have all the money, but it’s no good without love.”

“They’re wonderful,” she said as she scanned their faces watching her from afar. “They’re the most wonderful family I know.”

David Unwin/Stuff Fourteen of Aileen Kars' family members are celebrating her 107th birthday with her through Zoom.

Kars felt well in her body and had all her faculties, but ageing had taken its toll on her movement.

Dancing the way she used to would be difficult now with her weakened knees, but Kars remained active in a dance group at her home, and playing bowls and cards.

Kars hoped once Covid-19 had passed the family would be able to reunite again.

“I’d like the family to come any time, and they will.”

And what’s the trick to keeping her skin youthful?

“ Honestly, Johnson’s Baby Oil. I've got a bottle of oil here right now.”