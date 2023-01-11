Strong wind and heavy rain to batter parts of lower North Island

A strong gust of wind caught is captured on a home camera in Levin on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain and strong winds have been battering the lower North Island and the adverse conditions are unlikely to ease until Wednesday evening.

MetService has released a strong wind watch and heavy rain warning for southern Taranaki, coastal Whanganui, Manawatū, especially near the Gorge, and Horowhenua.

”Southeasterlies may approach severe gale in some places,” MetService said.

The severe weather warning released by the forecaster followed the landing of Cyclone Hale, which had brought flooding and wild weather to the Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and the upper North Island.

The heavy rain watch for Tararua meant residents could expect 120-140mm of rain over a 26-hour period ending 10pm Wednesday.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Strong winds and rain will continue until Wednesday evening, MetService says.

On Wednesday morning up to 10-15mm of rain per hour was forecast.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” MetService said.

It also said thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain would fall on central North Island hills and mountains, including the Taranaki Maunga.

Overnight, strong winds and rain caused disruptions in Horowhenua and Tararua, with Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) attending weather-related call outs.

In the early hours of Wednesday a tree fell across State Highway 57 near Tokomaru.

A FENZ spokesperson said crews were sent to manage traffic under Waka Kotahi supervision

At the intersection of Ormondville Te Uri and Takapau Ormondville roads, in rural Tararua, a similar event at 5.22am triggered a one-vehicle response from FENZ who provided traffic control while the road was cleared.