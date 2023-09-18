Reports of tree falling on house and roofs blowing away in Manawatū overnight

Fire and Emergency NZ attended 25 incidents flagged as either ‘Nat 1’ or ‘Nat 2’ in Manawatū overnight.

Fire crews attended a raft of wind-related incidents in Manawatū overnight, including a tree falling on a house and several roofs blowing away.

Fire and Emergency attended 15 incidents flagged as “Nat 1” and 10 incidents as “Nat 2” between 6pm and 11pm in the region on Sunday night, predominantly in the Palmerston North and Foxton areas, a spokesperson said.

Nat 1 involved incidents that had been reported as “significant damage or life-threatening” and Nat 2 involved reports “where there’s property damage likely to occur or is occurring, power lines down, public safety issues”, the spokesperson said.

A tree falling on a house in Levin, several roofs lifting off buildings, a shed being lifted from its foundations, a shed lifting off the ground, a downed power line, and a “shed falling apart” were among the incidents crews attended.

The spokesperson was unable to provide further information on the report of a tree falling on a house, but said there “wasn't anything major passed on” from the Fire and Emergency shift manager for the Lower North Island overnight.

The Palmerston North City Council’s call centre logged 30 jobs overnight on Sunday/Monday relating to the weather.

A council spokesperson said most were about street lights or power lines, which were referred to PowerCo.

There were 10 calls about trees or large branches falling across footpaths and fences.

There were also a few calls requesting new glass crates to replace containers that had blown away.

MetService had issued a strong wind watch for the Tararua District and the Horowhenua District on Sunday, forecasting severe gusts of up to 130kph in exposed places.

Meanwhile, Ranfurly Rd in Feilding was closed due to high winds.

A social media post from the Manawatū District Council at 5pm said the section between Glasgow Terrace and Sandon Rd was closed to traffic because a tree had become unstable.

“As this poses a risk to motorists, we have closed a portion of the road and it will remain closed until contractors have removed the tree tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The forecast was for winds to ease on Monday evening.