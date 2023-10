Fire and Emergency were called to a house fire on Edinburgh St, Feilding shortly after 5am on Saturday.

A house in Feilding has been “heavily damaged” in an early morning fire on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four trucks initially responded to the fire on Edinburgh St shortly after 5am. Crews left the scene around 12.30pm.

All people at the property were accounted for, but the house was “heavily damaged”, they said.

A fire investigator was called to investigate what caused the blaze.