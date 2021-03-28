Thousands impressed by Kimbolton sculpture festival

Trace Beale takes photos of her whānau Hemi Tuwhangai, 7, Ani Tuwhangai, 4, and Kai Elder, 9 sitting on the Harvest Throne by Alice Hood from Levin.

There was something for everyone at the Kimbolton sculpture festival on Saturday.

The village population more than tripled, welcoming 5500 people to the festival and more than 100 sculptures.

Sculptures were submitted and sold by locals in the surrounding areas, and were made of scrap metal and junk that might otherwise be thrown away.

Directly ahead of the entrance sat a large throne made of scrap metal, surrounded by a crowd of impressed on-lookers.

Trace Beale said that she had been going for a few years, and the throne was particularly unique compared to previous submissions.

“It’s good to see different ideas coming through," she said.

Her grandchildren and daughter excitedly took turns sitting on the throne, which was inspired by popular TV show Game of Thrones.

Beale had already cast her vote for the People's Choice award to the ‘Shearing Shed Kiwi’ by Terry Hawkins. She said every Friday for the past few weeks she had watched Hawkins build it, and that it was amazing watching people create something from nothing.

The Kiwi won the People's Choice award of $1000. But the top prize of $5000 for the NZ Rural Sculpture Award went to Pam Corpe's ‘The Oroua Bird’, which was made of items from a rubbish pile on her family’s farm, which began with her great-grandfather in 1894 when he moved to the district.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ultimate winner: Oroua Bird by Pam Corpe.

Judie Howatson said that her favourite sculpture was the bonfire. She was impressed with how the sculpture looked simple but was so intricate, and said it encouraged her to consider making a sculpture herself.

As punters admired the sculptures, there were six mini sculpture-making presentations hosted by locals.

One of the festival’s organisers Stu Morton said a lot of effort had gone into creating entertainment for children, which included a mystery wool dig, a trailer ride, a climbing wall and a mountainous hay slide.

He said that much like the kaupapa of the sculpture making, the entertainment was dedicated to showcasing what rural life was like, and enjoying what Kimbolton had to offer.