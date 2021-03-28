Authenticity is secret ingredient to new Halcombe diner

The Americans of the 1950s from all walks of life who used to pull up to the traditional diner for their burgers, steak or all-day breakfast would feel right at home in Halcolmbe’s Rusty Radiator.

In just short five weeks, Halcombe’s Rusty Radiator diner has become the place where truck drivers, students, and university employees alike can expect a quality feed and a “chillax”, as described by owner operator Tracey Langerveld.

The diner is her brain child. It had been the Feilding local's dream as a young woman to open a coffee shop.

Once she purchased an old petrol station site on the main drag in Halcombe, that dream became a reality.

If you knew Langerveld and her love of classic cars you mightn't be surprised by the theme of her diner. But in reality it took two years, multiple concepts and feedback sessions with friends and locals, for her to decide what to do.

In those two years, her builder husband would turn her concepts into a reality. “In between [his] work... I'd come up with a crazy idea, and he'd come in and do it,” she said.

Examples included the internal beams that appeared to be structural, but were entirely decorative and made of light wood. Even the radiators along the inside of the diner, which look authentic, were made by him.

Every item of decor that wasn't handmade was salvaged from their home or by friends. The 1945 tricycle in front of the store was a gift from a friend, the grill was a donation from the guy who supplied her coffee, and the rusty corrugated iron came off a local building.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tracey Langerveld’s daughter Briar serves one happy customer as another arrives.

Because the locals were just as car mad as she was, they often donated car magazines, or just come to admire the miniature cars that are queued along the internal trim of the diner, and point out if their classic car was missing.

“I’m yet to have had to buy anything,” she said.

“We’ve tried to keep it authentic... there’s nothing [in the diner] that isn't what it should be or has been made to look original.”

She said that they wanted to be better than other establishments with a classic theme, but used “new retro”.

“This is classic.”

Langerveld has been blown away by the response from the community, and said she did her best to serve them back as well as they did her.

“We try to employ locals, there are quite a few students in the area. When we’re busy I [ask them] can you ring your sisters to come and do the dishes?”

She said it was easier for them to work at the diner than having to travel into town for a job.