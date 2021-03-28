Relay for life is about community, says organiser

Bradley Maxted, 2.5yrs, loves running around the track with baton in hand for the relay.

The Manawatū Relay for Life celebrated its 21st birthday this year. Despite the blistering heat, there were more participants and entertainment than in previous years.

Cancer society organiser Rebecca Benson said there would be anywhere from 1500 to 1600 participants between the 85 teams. She said Massey University and Universal College of Learning teams alone brought upwards of 800 participants.

Benson credited the success of Manawatū's relay to the community support.

"Yes people are doing it to fundraise, but they’re doing it for friends and whānau,” she said.

This year the society hosted more food venues and entertainment than previous years, in the hope to encourage people to come along even if they weren't running.

It was breast cancer survivor Judianne Tangaroa’s third year participating, and she said being part of a team was the most important part of the event.

She was first diagnosed with cancer when she was 59, and some years are still harder on her health than others. “I just take what comes my way and feel blessed,” she said.

Her niece Faura Rongokea was diagnosed at age 43, and said that each year she could take part in the event was humbling. She is a survivor of cervical and thyroid cancer, and saw the event as a time to be with family, remember whānau who have passed, but also celebrating and reflecting on the difficulties of battling cancer.

"The journey has been tough... but I am grateful” she said. She believed her faith in God was the foundation for a successful fight against cancer.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Faura Rongokea and her aunt Judianne Tangaroa, who have both been battling cancer, line up for lunch just after completing the survivors lap.

At the time of the event opening, Team Wenman had raised the most money for the cause. Matriarch Maree Thompson said her family had been attending relay for life for 20 years.

They are a family of 10 siblings, which including partners, children, and grandchildren amounted to "a small army”. She said they did this in honour of their late parents, and also for a younger member of their family who is battling cancer.

Thompson said participating was a “no brainer”.

“Everyone needs to be involved because [cancer] effects every family and friend eventually.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tiana Gray, 10, and Layla Petty, 10, walk for team Higgins.

Blair Chambers is the head of the team Still Sore From Last Year, and is also a cancer survivor. He fought lymphoma at age 5 and again at 15 years old. He said he wasn't “too fazed” about getting cancer.

“It sucked but was all good,” he said, “I was pretty lucky really, they got it pretty early so [they] smashed it... you’ve got to stay positive the whole time... it gets you through it.”

One of his team members was committed to walking for the whole 24 hours, and another planned on beating their record of walking 42 kilometres.

“Having everyone else on the track keeps you going,” he said.