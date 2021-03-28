St John fundraiser a huge success

Hunterville Lions fundraised more than $10,000 for the Hunterville St John. Mike Gee-Taylor, right, trains with his daughter, councilwoman Heather Gee-Taylor.

'Bike the Boulder’ fundraiser for St John took place on Saturday and involved more than 200 participants, 20 of which signed up within 24 hours of the event.

They completed a 30-kilometre bike ride to raise money for building upgrades for Hunterville’s St John.

Kate Gee-Taylor said 210 cyclists from all over, including Rotorua and Nelson, joined them for the good cause.

Gee-Taylor said that all organisers were proud and could not have done it without the support of volunteers from Hunterville Lions, St John, Manawatū District Council and others.

READ MORE:

* Cyclists rally behind Hunterville's St John fundraiser

* Shepherds and their dogs shine in the chaos at the shemozzle

* Shipping container-turned-one bedroom cabin up for auction



Hunterville Lions is considering making this an annual event due to its success.

Gee-Taylor said the only regret was not anticipating that people would be keen to stick around afterward to socialise, and said if the event happened next year they would approach food vendors to meet the participants and their supporters at the finish line.

“We couldn't have had a nicer day,” she said. Many people said the mountain bike track was harder than expected, but enjoyed the personal challenge.

After expenses, the club expected to donate more than $10,000 to the charity.